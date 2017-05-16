Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic backup on I-84 westbound in Middlebury

A multiple vehicle crash has caused a traffic backup on the westbound side of Interstate 84 in Middlebury. (CT DOT)

A multiple-vehicle crash has caused a six-mile backup on Interstate 84 in Middlebury on Tuesday morning.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles was reported between exits 17 and 16 around 7 a.m.

The westbound side of I-84 is congested between Exits 19 and 16. To stay ahead of the delays, click here.

There was no word on injuries.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

