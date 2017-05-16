Ambulance involved in crash near Granby/East Granby town line

An ambulance was involved in a crash near Granby/East Granby town line. (WFSB)

An ambulance was involved in a crash near the Granby/East Granby town line on Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported on Route 20 around 8 a.m.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

There was no word on road closures.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

