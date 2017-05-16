NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash in Wallingford

A Cheshire man has died and his son was taken to the hospital on Monday after a plane crash in Wallingford.

A Cheshire man has died and his son was taken to the hospital on Monday after a plane crash in Wallingford.

An eyewitness captured this image of the plane crash in Meriden (iwitness)

An eyewitness captured this image of the plane crash in Meriden (iwitness)

The Meriden Police Department released two 911 calls it received following the deadly plane crash in Wallingford.

The Meriden Police Department released two 911 calls it received following the deadly plane crash in Wallingford.

Federal investigators are looking into what caused a deadly plane crash in Wallingford on Monday night.

Federal investigators are looking into what caused a deadly plane crash in Wallingford on Monday night.

Dr. Joseph Tomanelli was killed when the plane he and his son were flying crash in Wallingford on Monday night. (iWitness/Hartford HealthCare photos)

Dr. Joseph Tomanelli was killed when the plane he and his son were flying crash in Wallingford on Monday night. (iWitness/Hartford HealthCare photos)

911 calls released following plane crash that killed doctor in Wallingford

911 calls released following plane crash that killed doctor in Wallingford

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a plane crash in Meriden that killed one man and injured another. (WFSB file phoot)

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on a plane crash in Meriden that killed a father and seriously injured his son last month.

The report shows 56-year-old Joseph Tomanelli was killed when his Cirrus Design Corp. SR22, N94LP crashed near Meriden Markham Airport on the Meriden-Wallingford line on April 24.

His son, 21-year-old Daniel Tomanelli, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with injuries, a fracture, and a broken femur.

The report states that Joseph Tomanelli, who was a doctor with Hartford HealthCare and specialized in internal medicine and was board certified, has been flying out of Meriden Markham Municipal Airport for "several years." He had previously owned a Piper PA-28-180. The plane involved in the crash was purchased about three weeks before the deadly crash.

Joseph Tomanelli, according to the report, had "decided to increase his proficiency in preparation for a planned trip to North Carolina."

The report stated that the wreckage from the airplane "revealed no evidence of any inflight structural failure."

"The wing flaps were up, and control continuity was established from the remains of the cockpit flight controls to the remains of the ailerons, elevator, and rudder," the report stated.

There was an examination of the propeller and engine, according to the NTSB report, that showed "no evidence of any preimpact malfunction or failure."

The report shows that the Federal Aviation Administration had issued a third-class medical certificate for Joseph Tomanelli on Feb. 1. By that date, he had about 1,200 hours of flying experience.

The wreckage of the airplane is being held by FAA for "further examination."

The plane involved in the crash had been inspected on March 13.

We'll have more on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.

To read the full preliminary report, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.