More cuts being made to CT State Police

The Connecticut State Police union is expected to meet with state officials to talk about the potential for layoffs.

The state is looking to possibly lay off five state troopers. (WFSB)

Gov. Dannel Malloy released his second budget to address the state's growing deficit as more than 100 state employees received layoff notices.

The state is looking to possibly lay off more state troopers. (WFSB file photo)

Additional cuts are being made to the Connecticut State Police to help balance the budget.

The police union for the Connecticut State Police is meeting with its membership on Tuesday morning.

There will be additional job cuts to the Connecticut State Police. The state police union president told Eyewitness News two sergeants and five troopers will be laid off. The incoming class of 79 cadets will not receive jobs.They were expected to start in June.

The cuts comes from the governor's revised budget that was released on Monday.

Originally, Union officials learned that the state was looking to lay off five state troopers, which would save the state just under $300,000. This would be the first time since 2011 that state police officers were laid off. It's also important to note that everyone who got a pink slip back then did get their jobs back after a lawsuit, but what will happen this time remains to be seen.

The state police union president told Eyewitness News even more cuts could be made because it is a proposed plan by the governor.

