More state police troopers to receive layoff notices today

The Connecticut State Police union is expected to meet with state officials to talk about the potential for layoffs.

The state is looking to possibly lay off five state troopers. (WFSB)

More layoff notices are expected to be given out to Connecticut State Police troopers on Tuesday.

The police union for the Connecticut State Police is meeting with its membership on Tuesday morning.

The number of troopers expected to be laid off is expected to increase to 86. The 86 layoffs include the entire most recent recruitment class. Originally, Union officials learned that the state was looking to lay off five state troopers, which would save the state just under $300,000.

This would be the first time since 2011 that state police officers were laid off. It's also important to note that everyone who got a pink slip back then did get their jobs back after a lawsuit, but what will happen this time remains to be seen.

