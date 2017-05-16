Crash closes Route 10 in Plainville - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash closes Route 10 in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -

Route 10 in Plainville is closed after a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning.

The two-vehicle crash was reported near Shuttlemeadow Road around 10:30 a.m. 

There was no word on injuries.  

The cause of the crash was under investigation. 

