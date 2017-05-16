Channel 3 anchor Caitlin Nuclo explores Branford

Caitlin Nuclo hands out his first shirt for Twenty Towns in 20 Days. (WFSB)

For the latest Twenty Towns in 20 Days, Eyewitness News explored the shoreline town of Branford on Tuesday.

The Thimble Islands were discovered in 1614 and are just off the shore of Branford. There are 25 inhabited islands.

Some famous people have spent time on the Thimble Islands. Circus star Tom Thumb lived on Kutintoo Island. And President William Taft lived on one, nicknaming the home “the summer White House.”

Captain Justin Infantino of Sea Mist Thimble Islands Cruise said they’ve had someone from every state and 10 countries on the tour.

“This is definitely a main attraction for everyone to come and see and we couldn’t be happier to show it off,” Infantino said.

Right off the river, is another attraction called Stony Creek Brewery.

“We call it aggressively laid back beer,” Andy Schwartz with Stony Creek Brewery said.

Stony Creek Brewery was named one of the state’s top 10 places to visit.

“We try to keep it just laid back and fun,” Schwartz said. “ I think that’s resonated with people.”

The Stony Creek Brewery’s name pays tribute to the Branford neighborhood and the famous pink granite that comes from this town.

“We just hit our two-year anniversary,” Schwartz said.

The brewery was built and is owned by Branford residents and produces 1,000 kegs a week, which are shipped out.

“We are canning as we speak,” Schwartz said.

The beer is also on tap for the 3,000 people who come to the Stony Creek Brewery on a busy weekend.

“Beer brings people together and that’s what we wanted to do,” Schwartz said.

At the corner of the historic, tree-lined town green sits a small, family-owned restaurant with a big critically-acclaimed reputation.

“We treasure what we have and we don’t take anything for granted,” Chef Roy Ip of the Le Petit Café said.

The Le Petit Café has been serving a petite menu for 20 years. They have only been serving dinners that whole time and on Saturday nights, they only seat at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Roy has humbly mastered traditional French cuisine with an Asian flair.

“We’re proud that we make everything here,” Ip said.

Some of the most historic landmarks across the northeast, including the base of the Statue of Liberty, are made from granite that comes from this town. Branford was home to the first hospice in the country.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News donated $1,000 to the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter.

