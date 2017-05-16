Channel 3 to Sponsor Taste of Mystic Once Again

Channel 3 is once again the exclusive television partner of the Taste of Mystic.

This year’s Taste of Mystic will be held June 9-12 at Olde Mistick Village.

According to the event’s website, Taste of Mystic is “the official kick off to summer.” There will be food samples available from some of the best local eateries in the area. There will also be a beer garden and performances by local bands all weekend long.

Admission into this family friendly event is free. Tickets for food and beverage can be purchased for $1 each. Portions of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Mystic YMCA and the Mystic Aquarium.

For more information about the event, click here.

