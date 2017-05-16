Zimmern, Burch to headline Women's Day Breakfast at Travelers

The headliners for the annual Women's Day Breakfast at the Travelers Championship were announced on Tuesday.

Entrepreneur Tory Burch and Chef Andrew Zimmern will headline the event on June 22 TPC River Highlands. Burch is CEO and Chief Creative Officer of Tory Burch LLC, an American lifestyle brand. Zimmern is an award-winning TV personality and the host of the show Bizarre foods.

"Tory is a business icon – she built an influential global lifestyle brand from the ground up and is using her success to empower other women entrepreneurs," Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said in a statement on Tuesday. "Andrew has traveled the world exploring different cultures and experimenting with unique cuisines. They will provide an engaging experience outside the ropes.”

All proceeds from the breakfast will benefit the charities of the Travelers Championship including the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp.

All the attendees for the Women's Day Breakfast at the Travelers Championship will receive "special discounts" including the following items:

A golf clinic at the TPC River Highlands practice facility.

Ten percent off purchases in the official merchandise shop.

Preferred bleacher seating.

Exclusive tours of the Golf Channel studios.

“The Women’s Day Breakfast is one of our most popular events, and we have some incredible guests this year,” Grube said.

The event starts with networking followed by an interactive cooking demonstration by Zimmern and a talk from Burch. The event will feature items from Troy Sport, which is Burch's activewear.

“We’re proud to host Women’s Day year after year. It’s an event that engages hundreds of women and generates a substantial amount for charity," Madelyn Lankton, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Travelers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sponsors of the event are Business Journal, Hartford HealthCare, Red Thread and Lux Bond & Green.

For more information on the breakfast, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.