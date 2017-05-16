Person hit by train in Branford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Breaking

Person hit by train in Branford

Posted: Updated:
BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Some trains along the shoreline are being delayed after a person was hit by a train in Branford.

Shoreline East notified passengers that several trains would be delayed.

The incident happened in the area of North Harbor Street, around 2 p.m.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.