DDS employee charged in connection with patient's death

A state employee with the Department of Developmental Service Lower Fairfield Center is facing charges following the death of a 50-year-old man.

Norwalk police responded to the center on Aug. 16, for the report of an unresponsive man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as Thomas Lanza.

Following an investigation, officials learned that 40-year-old Jamal Lee was the person responsible for Lanza’s care on the day he died.

Police said it was determined that there was “negligence in that care by not following the documented level of care protocol.”

Lee was charged with criminally negligent homicide. He is expected to appear in court on May 25.

