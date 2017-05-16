Preps underway ahead of President Trump's visit

President Trump will speak at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduation on Wednesday. (WFSB)

Security got tighter in southeast Connecticut on Tuesday as the region prepared for President Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

New London Public Works crews were busy posting ‘no parking’ signs around the Academy on Tuesday.

The president will address the graduating cadets at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ahead of the president's visit, both uniformed and plain clothes officers were working with secret service details to ensure a safe visit.

"We're adequately staffing what we have the ability to do but we are preparing for whatever could come up at the scene,” said New London Deputy Police Chief Peter Reichard.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, there will be no parking on streets posted near the academy. Riverfront Park next to the Academy will be closed.

The public will be allowed to gather at McKinley Park near the Academy.

Some ground rules for Wednesday are no masks covering faces will be allowed, no sticks for posters, no backpacks, and no megaphones unless you're already permitted by police.

"We are anticipating more people who've been out there. We don't know what their intentions are, we don't know what the flavor of the moments going to be, how people are going to be. We will be well prepared,” Reichard said.

The president is scheduled to land at Groton-New London Airport. A C-5 transport from McGuire AFB came in Tuesday morning and unloaded equipment in preparation for the president’s visit.

Security will be tight in Groton, as several main roads near the airport will be restricted including Tower Avenue and High Rock.

Meanwhile, a 500-yard restricted perimeter has already been established from the commencement area, out towards the Thames River.

There will be about a dozen fishing vessels that will parade to welcome the president, and share their struggle to fight constraining federal fishing regulations.

"If we get noticed that would be good because we would like to have the president review some regulations and he's up the way things aren't working for fishermen before we're gone completely,” said fisherman Joseph Gilbert.

"Definitely it’s not a protest. That's the most important thing we want to let people know. Welcome the president and congratulate the class of 2017,” said Mike Gambardella, of the Fisherman’s Association.

Local police departments are spending an average of $15,000 each for the unbudgeted expense, which is not reimbursed.

Gov. Dannel Malloy will attend the commencement ceremony as well.

