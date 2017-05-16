Record heat in the forecast!

TUESDAY RECAP…

Finally, a warm day! Temperatures reached the 70s and in some locations, the lower 80s! It was a comfortable day with dew point temperatures in the 40s. The sky was bright and sunny this morning, then some high clouds began to filter the sun this afternoon.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A weak disturbance will pass over the state tonight. The result will be partly to mostly cloudy skies. However, we don’t expect any rain since the atmosphere is dry. Temperatures will fall back through the 70s and into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the comfortable 50s.

WEDNESDAY…

The warming trend will really kick into high gear! Temperatures will 90 in places like Hartford and Windsor Locks tomorrow afternoon. The humidity will be on the rise as well. Dew point temperatures could reach 60 degrees before the day is over. Temperatures at the beaches won’t rise out of the 70s. The coolest weather will be in coastal sections of New London County. There, temperatures should max out closer to 70 degrees. It’ll be a nice looking day with mostly sunny skies statewide.

Temperatures could rise close to record levels tomorrow afternoon in the Greater Hartford Area. The record high for May 17th is 93 degrees, set in 1997. The record high for Bridgeport is 85 degrees, set in 1974. That record will be safe thanks to the onshore breeze.

With higher humidity flowing across our cool coastal waters, areas of fog will likely form tomorrow night. The fog could get thick, especially in coastal communities. It’ll be a mild and somewhat muggy night with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

RECORD HEAT THURSDAY…

The record high for the Greater Hartford area for May 18th is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936. That record will likely be broken. The record high for Bridgeport is 84 degrees, set in 1998. That’ll be a harder record to break due to an onshore breeze, but I believe it will be a close call. The air will be noticeably more humid with dew point temperatures rising into the low and middle 60s.

Sky conditions will range from partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the risk is low since there won’t be any significant weather features in the area that would act as a trigger for thunderstorms to form.

A WARM END TO THE WEEK…

Friday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. A cold front will pass through the state, but it will be moisture starved. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but the risk of getting one in any given town will be low. Overall, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day. The humidity will begin to drop when a northwesterly flow develops after the front passes through.

The air will turn much cooler Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the 50s, perhaps even the upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.

THE WEEKEND…

If you are not a fan of hot weather, you will be very pleased with the weekend forecast! Canadian high pressure will push cooler air southward across New England on Saturday. High pressure will then set up shop over New England on Sunday. Saturday will be a very pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs 70-75. The mercury will then dip into the 40s Saturday night. We removed any hint of showers from Sunday’s forecast. We now expect a partly to mostly sunny day with highs 70-75 inland, and the 60s at the coast.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

An approaching front could bring a decent chance for showers on Monday. The front should move away to the east of New England by late Monday night. Therefore, Tuesday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies taking over. Highs on Monday will be close to 70, give or take a few degrees. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s, perhaps close to 80 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

