Record heat on the way ---- Hot today, Hotter tomorrow...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

After beginning the day with temperatures in the low to mid-50s, they've reached the mid to upper 80s inland as of the Noon hour... heading toward 90 or higher away from Long Island Sound! It will come down to a degree or two, with regard to hitting the record of 93 for this date, from 1977. If you're not a fan of the summer-like heat, some relief can be found along the shoreline where highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s. Statewide, we'll get to enjoy abundant sunshine with high pressure in control; the humidity, however, will be inching upward. Furthermore, due to elevated ground level ozone, an Air Quality Alert remains in effect for parts of CT until 10pm.

Tomorrow is still on track to be hotter and muggier than today. As we've been forecasting, record warmth appears to be quite likely as the mercury tops out between 90 and 95 inland (upper 70s/lower 80s along the coast). Late in the day, well in advance of a cold front, there will be a slight chance for an isolated storm (but much of the state will remain dry).

We'll end the week with a slight chance for a thunderstorm as the aforementioned front moves through the region. While it won't be *as* hot, it will still be warm with highs in the 80s (well above the average high of 72).

Cooler air filters in for the weekend... both Saturday and Sunday will feature dry, sunny weather with highs in the 70s!

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-------------------------------

TODAY…

The warming trend will really kick into high gear today! Temperatures will reach 90 degrees in places like Hartford and Windsor Locks this afternoon. The humidity will be on the rise as well. Dew point temperatures could reach 60 degrees before the day is over. Temperatures at the beaches won’t rise out of the 70s. The coolest weather will be in coastal sections of New London County. There, temperatures should max out closer to 70 degrees. It’ll be a nice looking day with mostly sunny skies statewide.

Temperatures could rise close to record levels this afternoon in the Greater Hartford Area. The record high for May 17th is 93 degrees, set in 1997. The record high for Bridgeport is 85 degrees, set in 1974. That record will be safe thanks to the onshore breeze.

With higher humidity flowing across our cool coastal waters, areas of fog will likely form tonight. The fog could get thick, especially in coastal communities. It’ll be a mild and somewhat muggy night with lows in the upper 50s and 60s.

RECORD HEAT TOMORROW…

The record high for the Greater Hartford area for May 18th is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936. That record will likely be broken. The record high for Bridgeport is 84 degrees, set in 1998. That’ll be a harder record to break due to an onshore breeze, but we believe it will be a close call. The air will be noticeably more humid with dew point temperatures rising into the low and middle 60s.

Sky conditions will range from partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the risk is low since there won’t be any significant weather features in the area that would act as a trigger for thunderstorms to form.

A WARM END TO THE WEEK…

Friday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 80s. A cold front will pass through the state, but it will be moisture starved. A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but the risk of getting one in any given town will be low. Overall, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day. The humidity will begin to drop when a northwesterly flow develops after the front passes through.

The air will turn much cooler Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the 50s, perhaps even the upper 40s in the normally cooler locations.

THE WEEKEND…

If you are not a fan of hot weather, you will be very pleased with the weekend forecast! Canadian high pressure will push cooler air southward across New England on Saturday. High pressure will then set up shop over New England on Sunday. Saturday will be a very pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs 70-75. The mercury will then dip into the 40s Saturday night. We removed any hint of showers from Sunday’s forecast. We now expect a partly to mostly sunny day with highs 70-75 inland, and 60s expected at the coast.

EARLY NEXT WEEK…

An approaching front could bring a decent chance for showers on Monday. The front should move away to the east of New England by late Monday night. Therefore, Tuesday is looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies taking over. Highs on Monday will be close to 70, give or take a few degrees. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 70s, perhaps close to 80 degrees.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”