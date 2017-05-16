PD: Car hits dance school building in Wallingford - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Car hits dance school building in Wallingford

Posted: Updated:
(WFSB) (WFSB)
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Wallingford police officers have responded to a dance school where a car hit the building.

It happened on North Plains Industrial Road on Tuesday afternoon, before 5 p.m.

Police said no injuries have been reported at this time.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.