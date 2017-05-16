Coach with expired permit reapplies for job

The beloved coach and former New England Patriots star Tebucky Jones is just days away from losing his head coaching job at New Britain High, all because his state permit has lapsed.

After it was learned that a high school football coach was roaming the sidelines for an entire season without his state coaching permit, school officials now said he has obtained it.

School officials say Tebucky Jones got his permit after a story aired about it on Eyewitness News, but just before the May 9 deadline imposed by New Britain.

He has re-applied for his job but it is unclear at this time if he’s got it.

Earlier this month it was learned that Jones was working with an expired state-issued coaching permit, and even coached one game while administrators were aware of the violations.

When Jones was hired in 2011, he was certified for five years. That permit expired in 2016, days before the football season began.

Jones coached all season without renewing it.

Superintendent of Schools Nancy Sarra says she became aware of the problem just days before the last game.

She says the department notified all coaches in violation. They sent a reminder in December. By January, uncertified coaches were pulled from their jobs.

They had an opportunity for in-house classes in February and many took advantage of it and were reinstated.

Jones, for reasons that are still undisclosed, remained uncertified.

A story aired on Eyewitness News on May 3. The district gave coaches until May 9 to get it done.

“The state has put that in place for a good reason so that our kids always have someone in on the front line who know how to respond,” Sarra said.

Since the story broke, Eyewitness News reached out multiple times to the state Department of Education to see what potential punishments could be, but they haven’t returned requests for comment.

CIAC Executive Director Karissa Niehoff says since it's a state matter, they're not involved in any sanctions, but it's something they're now discussing internally.

“We are not HR, if you will. We don't hire and supervise or fire coaches but certainly, we want certified coaches on the field,” Niehoff said.

School officials say the decision on bringing Jones back will be made at some point next month, but they also said this whole ordeal was a factor in delaying the hiring process.

If you’re curious about a coach in your town, click here for a website where you can check.

