Illegally parked cars make Waterbury neighborhood dangerous

It’s a walking nightmare in Waterbury.

Trucks and cars are blocking many of the sidewalks in one neighborhood, making getting around treacherous.

Illegally parked cars are making the south end of Waterbury look like a parking lot.

"It's nice to be able to go out for a walk and you can't do that,” said Patti Omer, of Waterbury.

Besides it being a quality of life issue, some say it's downright dangerous.

People are forced to walk in the middle of the road, including children heading to and from the bus stop.

"Of course, that puts them in a lot of jeopardies where they could be hit by cars, and we've had a lot of people hit by cars in Waterbury,” Omer said.

People in the city said they are fed up and want something done about it.

Police said they're actually holding a meeting on Wednesday to come up with a plan of action.

"Hopefully they get something done. They should do something real quick for these people,” said Wilson Estrada, of Waterbury.

