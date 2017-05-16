63-year-old man reported missing from Middletown

Middletown police are searching for a 63-year-old man who was last seen on May 11.

Police have issued a silver alert for Stephen Alfred, who was last seen in the area of Rapallo Avenue.

He was wearing a light blue and tan long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and white Converse sneakers.

Anyone with information should contact Middletown police at (860) 638-4000.

