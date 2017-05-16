DEEP warns about air quality ahead of 90 degree temps

Record heat is on the way, but it could make for some poor air quality conditions for some in the state.

The warming trend kicks into full gear on Wednesday, where temperatures will be in the 90s in places like Hartford and Windsor Locks during the afternoon.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the humidity will be on the rise too.

“Dew point temperatures could reach 60 degrees before the day is over,” he said.

Down by the shore, temperatures won’t rise out of the 70s.

While it’ll be hot, it will be a nice day with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday night will be muggy, and fog could form overnight as well.

It’ll be a similar situation on Thursday, but we could see record heat.

“The record high for the Greater Hartford area for May 18th is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936. That record will likely be broken,” DePrest said.

The air will be more humid on Thursday, and the sky will range from partly to mostly sunny.

“A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the risk is low since there won’t be any significant weather features in the area that would act as a trigger for thunderstorms to form,” DePrest said.

As we prepare for this heat, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said it is forecasting the air quality to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” (USG) for Wednesday and Thursday.

“When air quality is in the USG category, there is an increased likelihood that certain populations will experience respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort,” DEEP said in a press release.

Children and others with asthma and other respiratory issues will be most at risk.

“Peak ozone levels are predicted to occur between 2 and 8 p.m. EDT so make sure you get your activity or exercise in before or after these times to minimize health effects,” DEEP said.

When air pollution levels are predicted to be “unhealthy for sensitive groups” DEEP recommends:

Conserving electricity by setting air conditioners to 78

"Wait ‘til 8” to use energy intensive appliances like washing machines, dryers and dishwashers

Refueling your lawn mower and cutting the grass before noon

Driving less by carpooling, vanpooling or using public transit

Telecommuting if possible

Refueling your vehicle after dusk and never idling a vehicle unnecessarily

Refraining from recreational wood burning

For more information from DEEP, click here.

To read the full Technical Discussion, click here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.