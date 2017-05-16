Package thief caught on camera at Middletown home

It was all caught on camera. A thief stole a package off the porch of a Middletown home.

What’s even worse, is that the suspect was seen in the video walking with another person and a child.

"Middle of the day, didn't care, walking by taking a stroll with the family and decided to take a package,” said Tim Grano, who installed a surveillance camera on his home, but never expected for it to pick up much.

“I came home expecting to have my package on the porch. Got a little worried about it so I checked the security equipment,” Grano said.

That’s when he saw a man casually walk up onto his porch, wrap the package in what looks like a child’s pink jacket, and take off with it.

"Just a little bit disgusted, I guess and a little bit sad for the people that took it, that took the package, that they had to resort to that sort of thing,” Grano said.

It happened last Thursday around 3 p.m. at his home in Middletown. Aside from it being broad daylight, Grano said he was more shocked that the man would do that while a child was present.

He filed a report with the Middletown Police Department and warned his neighbors who, unfortunately, were not surprised by the theft.

"Really, I got the same story from them, that they had several packages stolen recently, so really the best thing you can do is, in my eyes, up your security,” Grano said.

He also said, from now on, he will make other arrangements for his packages.

Anyone who sees the man in the video should contact police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.