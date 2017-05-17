President Trump to give commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez said rumors that he was gay or bisexual were not true, his former fiancee said in an interview on the "Dr. Phil" show that aired Tuesday. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez made the remark during the second part of a two-part interview with host Dr. Phillip McGraw.More >
Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez said rumors that he was gay or bisexual were not true, his former fiancee said in an interview on the "Dr. Phil" show that aired Tuesday. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez made the remark during the second part of a two-part interview with host Dr. Phillip McGraw.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >
Additional cuts are being made to the Connecticut State Police to help balance the budget.More >
Additional cuts are being made to the Connecticut State Police to help balance the budget.More >
A man punched a security guard in the face after he threw up in on the sidewalk and she tried to clean up his mess.More >
A man punched a security guard in the face after he threw up in on the sidewalk and she tried to clean up his mess.More >
When you think about family, blood relatives generally come to mind, but a group of men in Hartford consider one another family, despite the lack of relation.More >
When you think about family, blood relatives generally come to mind, but a group of men in Hartford considers one another family, despite the lack of relation.More >
A state employee with the Department of Developmental Service Lower Fairfield Center is facing charges following the death of a 50-year-old man.More >
A state employee with the Department of Developmental Service Lower Fairfield Center is facing charges following the death of a 50-year-old man.More >
It was all caught on camera. A thief stole a package off the porch of a Middletown home.More >
It was all caught on camera. A thief stole a package off the porch of a Middletown home.More >
Officials say that parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK for teens, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.More >
Officials say that parents need to know that while a soda or a cup of coffee is OK for teens, large amounts of caffeine can be deadly.More >
Middletown police are searching for a 63-year-old man who was last seen on May 11.More >
Middletown police are searching for a 63-year-old man who was last seen on May 11.More >