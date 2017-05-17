President Trump to give commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy

Preparations for President Donald Trump's arrival were underway for days at the Coast Guard Academy in New London. (WFSB)

Security will be tight in New London on Wednesday as President Donald Trump makes his first visit to Connecticut since he took office.

The commander-in-chief is giving this year's commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy.

Air Force One is expected to land around 10:30 a.m.

Thousands of people will be in attendance so security will be heightened and police are warning people in the area to plan for heavy delays.

Preparations for the president's visit have been underway for days, with several agencies working together to ensure a safe event. The graduation is not open to the public, but people will be allowed to gather at McKinley Park, which is at the corner of Williams Street and Crystal Avenue.

A five-hundred yard security zone has been established around the academy. There will also be several road closures around the Groton-New London Airport, including Tower Avenue and High Rock.

It is a long-standing tradition for the commander-in-chief to address the cadets of the different services.

President Barack Obama came to the academy in 2015.

