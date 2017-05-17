WATCH LIVE: President Trump gives commencement speech at Coast Guard Academy

Preparations for President Donald Trump's arrival were underway for days at the Coast Guard Academy in New London. (WFSB)

President Donald Trump arrived in Connecticut around 10:30 a.m. (WFSB)

President Donald Trump gives his commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy. (WFSB)

Security is tight in New London on Wednesday as President Donald Trump makes his first visit to Connecticut since he took office.

The commander-in-chief is giving this year's commencement speech at the Coast Guard Academy.

Air Force One landed in Connecticut around 10:30 a.m.

The president deplaned and gave a wave to those there to greet him. He then got into his motorcade and headed to the academy.

Thousands of people were in attendance so security was heightened and police warned people in the area to plan for heavy delays.

Trump's speech began around 11:50 a.m.

"It is truly my honor to welcome you aboard," Trump said.

Trump also thanked Gov. Dannel Malloy being there. He acknowledged Connecticut's budget troubles.

"We're all doing a job," Trump said.

Trump compared the cadets to other college graduates who are graduating this month.

"College graduates are like 'what am I going to do?' he said. "You know what you're going to do."

He said the cadets will never have to answer that question.

Preparations for the president's visit have been underway for days, with several agencies working together to ensure a safe event. The graduation is not open to the public, but people will be allowed to gather at McKinley Park, which is at the corner of Williams Street and Crystal Avenue.

Both protesters and supporters gathered at the park. Both groups appeared to be peacefully coexisting.

A five-hundred yard security zone has been established around the academy. There will also be several road closures around the Groton-New London Airport, including Tower Avenue and High Rock.

It is a long-standing tradition for the commander-in-chief to address the cadets of the different services.

President Barack Obama came to the academy in 2015.

