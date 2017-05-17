Budget talks to ignite today

Ideas ranging from selling recreational marijuana to additional state employee give-backs are being proposed ahead of bipartisan state budget talks that are set to begin on Wednesday.

The negotiations will be taking place between Gov. Dannel Malloy and leaders on both sides of the aisle.

They're all faced with a growing deficit that's forecasted to be well over $5 billion in two years.

The budget has been a challenging one to put together. Revenue projections collapsed in recent weeks.

Both Democrats and Republicans are hoping to find ways to make up the deficit with a common theme in mind: mitigating cuts to cities and towns.

They hope to come together to form a final two year spending plan. Lawmakers and Malloy hope it will pass before the General Assembly adjourns in early June.

Republican House of Representative leaders proposed a revised budget they claim ensures every Connecticut community will receive an increase in local school funding. They're also calling for additional labor concessions beyond the $700 million Malloy has been trying to secure.

House and Senate Democrats released a combined proposal in which they recommended the retail sale of marijuana and predicted it could generate millions of dollars.

They said their plan would also allow at least one new casino to "pave the way for highway tolls in Connecticut."

