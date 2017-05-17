90-degree temp comes with air quality alert

Break out the shorts and t-shirts this week, though the warm weather comes with some questionable air quality.

Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Scot Haney said that while parts of the state could get close to record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, they have a better chance of exceeding that level on Thursday.

Dixon said the temperature hit 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks shortly after 1 p.m. That made Wednesday the hottest day of the year.

The May 17 record for greater Hartford is 93 which was set in 1977. For Bridgeport, it's 85 from 1974.

"It will come down to a degree or two, with regard to hitting the record," Dixon said. "If you're not a fan of the summer-like heat, some relief can be found along the shoreline where highs will be in the 70s to lower 80s."

"The humidity will be on the rise as well," Haney warned.

However, temperatures at the shoreline beaches won't rise out of the 70s.

Still, an air quality alert is effect until 10 p.m. for most of the state. The alert is for people in sensitive categories, like those with asthma or the elderly, and due to ground-level ozone.

Connecticut residents soaked in the sunshine all Wednesday including at Ocean Beach Park in New London. Walkers took advantage of the warm weather on Wednesday morning. They said it's a welcomed change after all the rainy and chilly days.

"We've had warm weather, cold weather, really cold weather, warm-warm, hot, cold, so this is wonderful today,” Camilla Buckley, of Waterford, said.

Dixon said abundant sunshine is in control.

"With higher humidity flowing across our cool coastal waters, areas of fog will likely form [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "The fog could get thick, especially in coastal communities."

It's expected to be a somewhat muggy night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday, both Dixon and Haney said at least one temperature record is in jeopardy.

"The record high for the Greater Hartford area for May 18 is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936," he said. "That record will likely be broken."

Dixon forecasted between 90 and 95 degrees inland.

For Bridgeport, it's 84, which was set in 1998. That record may stand thanks to an onshore breeze. However, it may be a close call.

"The air will be noticeably more humid with dew point temperatures rising into the low and middle 60s," Haney said.

Skies should be partly to mostly sunny.

"A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the risk is low since there won’t be any significant weather features in the area that would act as a trigger for thunderstorms to form," Haney said.

Friday will also be warm, but highs should remain in the mid-to-upper 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but the risk of any town seeing one is low. They will be the result of a passing cold front.

"Overall, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day," Haney said. "The humidity will begin to drop when a northwesterly flow develops after the front passes through."

