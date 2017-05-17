Air quality alert, potential record temps on tap

Break out the shorts and t-shirts this week, though the warm weather will come with some questionable air quality.

Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while parts of the state could get close to record-breaking temperatures on Wednesday, they have a better chance of exceeding that level on Thursday.

"Temperatures will reach 90 degrees in places like Hartford and Windsor Locks [Wednesday] afternoon," Haney said. "The humidity will be on the rise as well."

However, temperatures at the shoreline beaches won't rise out of the 70s.

Still, an air quality alert goes into effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for most of the southern counties. The alert is for people in sensitive categories, like those with asthma or the elderly.

The May 17 record for greater Hartford is 93 which was set in 1997. For Bridgeport, it's 85 from 1974.

"With higher humidity flowing across our cool coastal waters, areas of fog will likely form [Wednesday night]," Haney said. "The fog could get thick, especially in coastal communities."

It's expected to be a somewhat muggy night with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Thursday, Haney said at least one temperature record is in jeopardy.

"The record high for the Greater Hartford area for May 18 is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936," he said. "That record will likely be broken."

For Bridgeport, it's 84, which was set in 1998. That record may stand thanks to an onshore breeze. However, it may be a close call.

"The air will be noticeably more humid with dew point temperatures rising into the low and middle 60s," Haney said.

Skies should be partly to mostly sunny.

"A stray shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but the risk is low since there won’t be any significant weather features in the area that would act as a trigger for thunderstorms to form," Haney said.

Friday will also be warm, but highs should remain in the mid-to-upper 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but the risk of any town seeing one is low. They will be the result of a passing cold front.

"Overall, we can expect a partly to mostly sunny day," Haney said. "The humidity will begin to drop when a northwesterly flow develops after the front passes through."

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.