Record heat likely again Thursday

Break out the shorts and t-shirts this week, though the warm weather comes with some questionable air quality.

The record for Bradley International Airport was broken on Wednesday, as temperatures soared to 94 degrees.

"This surpassed the previous record of 93 degrees that was set on May 17th in 1974 and more recently in 1977," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

An air quality alert is in effect until 10 p.m. for most of the state. The alert is for people in sensitive categories, like those with asthma or the elderly, and due to ground-level ozone.

Connecticut residents soaked in the sunshine all Wednesday including at Ocean Beach Park in New London. Walkers took advantage of the warm weather on Wednesday morning. They said it's a welcomed change after all the rainy and chilly days.

"We've had warm weather, cold weather, really cold weather, warm-warm, hot, cold, so this is wonderful today,” Camilla Buckley, of Waterford, said.

Skies will be clear overnight, but the air turns more humid and muggy.

Overnight, temperatures will be in the 60s, and areas of fog will likely form, especially near the coast.

Thursday, DePrest said at least one temperature record is in jeopardy.

"The record high for the Greater Hartford area for May 18th is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936. That record will likely be shattered by perhaps as much as 5 degrees," DePrest said.

The sky will be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday.

"There will be more haze in the air and the air quality will be unhealthy across much of the state due to higher levels of ozone," DePrest said.

A cold front will send a few showers into the state on Thursday evening, but they will be hit or miss.

It'll be another mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Friday will also be warm, but highs should remain in the mid-to-upper 80s.

A few showers and thunderstorms could pop up, but the risk of any town seeing one is low. They will be the result of a passing cold front.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.