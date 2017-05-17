Officer rescues abandoned kittens from construction site

A Nowalk officer rescued three kittens from a construction site on Tuesday. (Norwalk police Facebook photo)

An officer in Norwalk rescued three kittens that were in harm's way at a construction site.

Norwalk police said the officer grabbed the kittens from a site on Reed Street on Tuesday.

They were dangerously close to the large construction vehicles.

Police said the kittens were turned over to animal rescue.

They were said to be in good condition.

There's no word on who left them at the site.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.