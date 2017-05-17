Woman arrested in connection with heroin death

Lori Ledonne was charged in connection with the heroin overdose death of a 22-year-old woman. (Norwalk police)

A woman from Norwalk faces charges after a woman she befriended died from a heroin overdose.

Lori Ledonne, 54, turned herself into police on Tuesday.

Police said their investigating began on Feb. 7, when they received a call about an unresponsive woman at an apartment on Isaac Street.

Twenty-two-year-old Kadeelyn Konstanitino was transported to Norwalk Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that Ledonne was the only person there on the night of Konstanitino's death.

They also found that over the course of several weeks, Ledonne befriended, introduced and supplied Konstanitino with heroin on several occasions.

An autopsy on Konstanitino found that the cause of death was acute intoxication of heroin/fentanyl.

Police said they blamed Ledonne's procurement and distribution of the drugs for Konstanitino's death.

They obtained a warrant that charged her with second-degree manslaughter and illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of a controlled substance.

Ledonne's bond was set at $100,000.

She was given a court date of May 25.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.