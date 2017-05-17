1 dead after crash involving motorcycle in New Haven

A 36-year-old man died after a motor vehicle crash in New Haven on Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at the intersection of Judson Avenue and Mead Street just before 8 p.m. Police said the crash involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

Police said the motorcyclist Hamden resident Jermaine Witherspoon was in critical condition at the scene. But, police said Witherspoon died after arriving at the hospital a short time later.

SUV driver stayed at the scene, according to police, and “cooperated” with investigators.

Police said “fault has not yet been determined” in the deadly crash.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.