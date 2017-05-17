Protesters, supporters gather for Trump's CT visit

Protesters and supporters peacefully coexisted at a New London park on Wednesday morning. (WFSB photos)

Thousands of supporters and protesters gathered ahead of the president's visit to Connecticut on Wednesday.

President Donald Trump was in New London to give the commencement speech at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

For many, it meant taking a day off from work in hopes of either catching a glimpse of the commander-in-chief or making their protests heard.

However, Trump did not pass near McKinley Park in New London, where people were allowed to gather.

The commencement marked Trump's first official visit to Connecticut since his 2016 campaign.

Both supporters and protesters told Eyewitness News that they want to see change.

"I want to see change for the people of America and the middle class and become one," said Richard Brown of New London. "And we need to go forward. We need to make some significant change here. Get jobs back in Connecticut. Let's rock."

Trump is currently facing allegations of obstruction of justice with an FBI investigation and leaking classified intelligence to the Russians. A number of people in the crowd were there to protest those things.

@POTUS supporters and protestors gathered early for visit to @uscoastguard academy pic.twitter.com/SJesdOwlex — David McKay (@DavidMcKayTV) May 17, 2017

For photos of the event, click here.

Eyewitness News will have more on the gathering and the president's visit throughout the day.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.