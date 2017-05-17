CT State Police asks for video, photos and testimony about Bridgeport officer-involved shooting

One person died and another was seriously injured during an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport.

One person died and another was seriously injured during an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport.

One person was killed and three others were hurt, including two officers, in a Bridgeport officer-involved shooting. (WFSB photo)

One person was killed and three others were hurt, including two officers, in a Bridgeport officer-involved shooting. (WFSB photo)

The death of a teenager who was shot by an officer last week has ruled a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday.

The death of a teenager who was shot by an officer last week has ruled a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday.

With emotions, running high after a teenager was shot to death by Bridgeport Police, members of the ACLU and some legislators are pushing for a law that would hold officers involved in "use-of-force" investigations more accountable.

With emotions, running high after a teenager was shot to death by Bridgeport Police, members of the ACLU and some legislators are pushing for a law that would hold officers involved in "use-of-force" investigations more accountable.

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help with an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport. (WFSB file photo)

Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help with an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport earlier this month.

Friends and family said 16-year-old Jason Negron died after a "use of force incident" on May 9. Police want video recordings, still photos and eyewitness testimony from this incident to help with the investigation.

The shooting happened on Tuesday after officers tried to stop a stolen motor vehicle on Park Avenue around 5 p.m. Police said the driver "refused to stop, and engaged officers in a brief vehicle pursuit."

The chase ended when police said the vehicle struck several cars while traveling the wrong way on Fairfield Avenue.

After one officer was hit by the suspect's vehicle, state police said a second officer "fired at least one round from their duty weapon, striking both the operator and front seat passenger."

An officer at the scene said at two officers were taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The passenger, who was 21-year-old, Bridgeport resident Julian Fyffe, was taken to Bridgeport Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, who friends and family identified as Negron, died on the scene.

The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Negron's death a homicide and said he died from gunshots wounds to the torso and upper extremities. He had injuries of lungs/pulmonary artery

The officer, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave and the incident is under investigation Connecticut State Police Detectives from Western District Major Crime Division. The state’s attorney will have to decide if this shooting was justified.

"Jayson Negron’s death was preventable, not inevitable. Jayson Negron died because of an entire system that has failed to hold police accountable to the communities they are supposed to serve. Connecticut’s legislature has the power to change that system. Yet as some legislators spoke out about the need for police reform after yet another fatal shooting, their colleagues let a bill to fix Connecticut’s police complaint system die in committee. This failure to act on of one of the most critical justice issues of our time is unconscionable," David McGuire, executive director of the ACLU of Connecticut, said n a statement on Tuesday.

The incident has lead to supporters of Black Lives Matter and other groups gathering for a vigil and American Civil Liberties Union and some Connecticut legislators to push for a law that would hold officers involved in "use-of-force" investigations more accountable.

The bill, H.B. 6663, An Act Concerning Police Misconduct, calls for officers involved in use-of-force investigations to be suspended without pay as well as establishing deadlines for prosecutors to finish their initial investigations.

"Bridgeport must fix the problems in its own police department, and Connecticut must adopt statewide police reform. We will not be able to solve these difficult problems overnight, but we refuse to accept the idea that Connecticut is destined to repeat this cycle of fatal encounters with police and racial disparities in policing, which leave some of our communities overpoliced and underprotected," McGuire said.

The Connecticut Police Chiefs Association said they were "astonished" by the actions of ALCU in connection with the incident.

"The ACLU struggles to identify misconduct in Connecticut Policing with references to a flawed and biased survey conducted by their questionably trained interns, exaggerated representations of police-community interactions, most of which occur out of state, anecdotal references to police behavior, which are supported by little if any facts, with repeated calls to the legislature of police reform," John L. Salvatore, who is the president of the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Salvatore said they were "frustrated by the current movement to delegitimize police and to divide communities by this sustained attack by individuals and organizations such as the ACLU which only create a perception of distrust."

"It is a disservice to the people of Connecticut who are being selflessly served by the men and women of the police departments of the state," Salvatore said.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Connecticut State Police at 203-696-2569 or by texting "TIP711" to 274637

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.