Police investigate inappropriate texts involving Southington middle school students

Police are investigating Southington middle school students after inappropriate text messages were sent over social media. 

The "active investigation" involves students from Joseph A. DePaolo and John F. Kennedy middle schools, according to police.

Police said this incident is "an active and ongoing investigation involving juveniles" and would not comment further.  

