Police investigate inappropriate texts involving Southington students

Police in Southington are investigating after students at both middle schools apparently shared inappropriate text messages.

On Tuesday, a post on the Southington Talks Facebook page stated that there may be dozens of students involved with sharing the inappropriate messages.

Parents are shaking their heads, but have plenty of questions about the nature of these texts which we're told were shared on social media.

“It doesn't surprise me at all, kids do things, it just, it's sad that it's younger and younger,” said parent Michelle Brino.

"It's totally disgusting. What kind of parents do they have that they allow their children to do that,” said Debbie Abbati.

Late last week, Southington police said they became involved in investigating messages that went out on social media and were shared by students with one another.

The police investigation is still active and officers haven’t said which social media channel is at the core of this.

It’s unclear what, if any, discipline has been dolled out by administrators.

In an email, Superintendent of Schools Timothy Connellan said "it is the district's practice not to comment on student matters."

