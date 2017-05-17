Former CT Sen. Lieberman to interview for FBI chief

Joe Lieberman will interview for the top position in FBI. (WFSB file photo)

A former attorney general and U.S. senator for Connecticut could be the next Federal Bureau of Investigation chief, according to a report by CBS news.

Joe Lieberman will interview for FBI director position later on Wednesday along with three other candidates, according to a tweet from Steven Portnoy.

Lieberman was a United States Senator from 1989 to 2013. He was also a Connecticut attorney general from 1983 to 1989.

Spicer says Trump will interview JOE LIEBERMAN for FBI chief later today, along with 3 other candidates. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 17, 2017

FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump last week. Comey was appointed as FBI director in 2013 by President Barack Obama

