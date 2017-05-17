Kara Sundlun visits Southington

On Wednesday, Drone 3 soared high above Southington, for another segment of 20 Towns in 20 Days.

It became a town in 1779 when it separated from Farmington. In fact, that's how it got its name "south" of Farmington.

Channel 3’s Kara Sundlun visited Southington on Wednesday, seeing all the town has to offer, like Recreation Park, where once upon a time, Revolutionary War heroes like Rochambeau and George Washington marched.

Another stop was at the Barnes Museum, where you feel like you walked into a time warp.

The Barnes home was built in 1836 by Amen and Sylvia Bradley, right on Main Street.

Later their grandson Bradley would be the end of the line, having no children.

He gave the house and a good chunk of his fortune to the town.

“When he passed away he was worth $10.5 million, equivalent to $54 million today,” said Bonnie Plourde, of the Barnes Museum. “He gave it all around Southington.”

Around his house are hundreds of knickknacks, land records, even a uniform from World War I are at the house to see.

Once you've filled your hunger for some history, fast forward to a new hot spot all the locals are raving about -- 75 Center.

Also in Southington is Karabin Farms, offering a place for family fun where children will love all of the animals.

Diane Karabin owns the farm with her husband and children.

There's a market where you buy fresh antibiotic and hormone free meat from livestock raised there.

You can also buy vegetables and more.

Also on Wednesday, Channel 3 donated $1,000 to Margaret C. Griffin, for a program she created 40 years ago.

