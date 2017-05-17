New Haven teacher placed on leave following incident

The New Haven mayor’s office said a teacher has been placed on leave following an incident involving a student.

Officials only said that the incident was related to a student and happened in a classroom at the Wexler-Grant School.

The matter was referred to the Department of Children and Families.

“School administrators and District officials are investigating the matter in collaboration with DCF and will take appropriate action based upon their findings at the conclusion of that investigation. The safety and well-being of all students is a priority at NHPS and the district takes all allegations related to student safety seriously as it seeks to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for students and staff alike,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.