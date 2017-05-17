PD: People try to lure girl into van in Monroe

Police are investigating after two people tried to lure an elementary school student into a van near a bus stop in Monroe on Tuesday afternoon.

A young girl, who attends Stepney Elementary School, was dropped off at her normal bus stop around 4 p.m. The girl told police that after exiting the bus, an older red minivan with two people inside her and tried to get her to come with them.

Police said the girl "ignored the woman and ran to her home."

The people in the van were described by police as:

45-50-year-old female, slender built, short bright red hair, with hair ends dyed green

45-50-year-old male, overweight, with bright green hair

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 203-261-3622.

