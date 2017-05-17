Naugatuck quadruplets headed to Quinnipiac

The Ciacciarella quadruplets are all headed to Quinnipiac University in the fall. (WFSB)

Picking a college is not an easy decision for high school seniors and their family, but imagine making that decision times four.

That was exactly the case for quadruplets from Naugatuck, who all ended up at the same school.

The Ciacciarella quadruplets are all headed to Quinnipiac University in the fall.

They’re all majoring in different areas.

Sofia wants to major in biology.

“I got into over 10 schools so narrowing it down was really hard,” Sofia Ciacciarella said.

Anna will major in English, and Vincent will study communications.

"I didn't know where I wanted to go to college in the beginning, I applied to 19 different colleges,” Vincent Ciacciarella said.

Michael, the oldest, will take up civil engineering.

Originally they didn’t all want to go to school together, but after applying to roughly 50 schools, they all chose Quinnipiac.

"We did all make the decision to come here on our own,” Sofia said.

“It was a difficult process, I’m not really good with decisions and I was the last one to decide,” Anna said.

The teens, who live in Naugatuck and attend a co-op high school in New Haven, said Quinnipiac had a lot to offer, from its campus and clubs to the facilities for their majors.

"We said it has to be your decision and they all came on board, all decided, and they're happy, they're really happy,” said their mom, Anne Ciacciarella

Come late August the quads will call the campus and the quad home, but when it comes the dorms and living arrangements, this time they'll be going their separate ways.

