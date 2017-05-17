WEDNESDAY RECAP…

The record breaking heat began a day early! We were forecasting a high of 90 degrees for today, but the mercury soared to a record breaking 94 degrees at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks! This surpassed the previous record of 93 degrees that was set on May 17th in 1974 and more recently in 1977.

Windsor Locks was by far the hottest spot in the state. High temperatures at the Coast were in the 70s and lower 80s thanks to a strong onshore breeze. The high temperature in Bridgeport today was 83 degrees, which fell short of the May 17th record by 2 degrees. The record remains 85 degrees set in 1974.

At least the humidity wasn’t too bad today. Dew point temperatures were in the 50s and lower 60s. It was also a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine.

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

The sky will be clear to partly cloudy and the air will turn more humid. Temperatures will drop back through the 80s then into the 70s this evening. It’ll be mild and muggy overnight with lows in the 60s across most of the state. Areas of fog will likely form later tonight, especially near the coast where humid air will flow across the cooler coastal waters.

MORE RECORD HEAT TOMORROW…

The record high for the Greater Hartford area for May 18th is 90 degrees, set all the way back in 1936. That record will likely be shattered by perhaps as much as 5 degrees! The record high for Bridgeport is 84 degrees, set in 1998. That’ll be a harder record to break due to an onshore breeze, but I believe it will happen! The air will be noticeably more humid with dew point temperatures rising into the middle 60s.

Sky conditions will range from partly to mostly sunny. There will be more haze in the air and the air quality will be unhealthy across much of the state due to higher levels of ozone.

A cold front will send a few showers and thunderstorms our way tomorrow evening, but they will be hit or miss. It is going to be another very mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

NOT AS HOT FRIDAY…

Friday will be warm, but not hot. Highs will be in the 80s at best. A northwesterly breeze will develop when the cold front passes through the state and that means the humidity will begin to drop. The sky will become partly to mostly sunny and the risk of a shower or thunderstorm will be low.

The air will turn much cooler Friday night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s and lower 50s under a clearing sky.

A COOL WEEKEND…

Canadian high pressure will push cooler air southward across New England on Saturday and this big fair weather system will be the dominant weather feature through Sunday as well. That is great news for us! Saturday will be a very pleasant day mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs ranging from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s inland.

The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for a big temperature drop Saturday night. The mercury will then dip into upper 30s and 40s before dawn!

Sunday will feature sunny skies in the morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon. The morning chill will quickly wear off and the afternoon will be quite comfortable with highs in the low and middle 70s. However, a developing onshore breeze will likely keep temperatures in the mid to upper 60s at the coast.

NEXT WEEK…

A cold front will move into Southern New England Monday afternoon. In advance of the front there will be a southerly flow of mild and increasingly moist air. Therefore showers will likely develop and a few thunderstorms are possible as well. The sky will become mostly cloudy and temperatures should max out in the 70s. The front will move away to the east of New England Monday night and drier air will return to Connecticut.

Tuesday will be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies, a dry breeze, and highs in the 70s. Wednesday will be nice as well, although sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness. Temperatures will rise into the 70s to perhaps near 80 degrees over Northern Connecticut. It looks like rain will move into the state later Wednesday night and Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”