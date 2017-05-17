Multiple homes on fire in Waterbury - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Multiple homes on fire in Waterbury

Posted: Updated:
Multiple homes were impacted by a fire in Waterbury (WFSB) Multiple homes were impacted by a fire in Waterbury (WFSB)
The smoke could be seen over the city (Bob Munro) The smoke could be seen over the city (Bob Munro)
(Bob Munro) (Bob Munro)
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Fire crews in Waterbury are battling a large fire that is impacting multiple homes on Lounsbury Street.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.