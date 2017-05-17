Waterbury fire sends four firefighters to hospital

The smoke could be seen over the city (Bob Munro)

Fire crews in Waterbury spent hours battling a large blaze that spread to at least four homes on Lounsbury Street.

The fire was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Fire officials said when crews arrived at the scene, three homes were on fire. While they battled the blazes, a fourth caught on fire.

Four firefighters were taken to the hospital. Two have been released and two were admitted with cardiac issues.

Officials said 12 units were impacted, and eight of them were occupied at the time. In total, officials said 32 people were affected.

Everyone made it out of the buildings safely, officials said.

It is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

The area has been blocked off to traffic.

No further details were immediately available.

