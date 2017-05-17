Collection box stolen from Bristol market

Super Natural Market is looking for the person who stole a collection jar (submitted)

A Bristol business owner is upset after a collection box she had started for a special reason was stolen.

Gail Asadow's son Josh passed away after a three-year battle with brain cancer.

She who owns the Super Natural Market on Main Street, and began saving money in a jar for other patients who couldn't pay their bills.

She had already contributed $5,000 to help pay a stranger's medical bills, but the jar was stolen Tuesday afternoon.

“It wasn't a tip jar it was a fund for special people,” Asadow said. “It’s all I have left of my son, it’s a legacy to him, it’s a tribute to him and the wonderful person he was."

Police are investigating, and anyone with information should contact Bristol police.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.