Driver killed in crash that split vehicle in two

One person was killed in a crash early Thursday morning on Sisson Avenue.

According to police, officers were called to the scene of the crash near 185 Sisson Ave. shortly after 1 a.m.

Officers said a Mercury station wagon was headed south on Sisson Avenue when the driver struck a utility pole. The impact split the car into two sections. A driver was located still in the vehicle, deceased.

No other occupants were in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Sisson Avenue was closed between Warrenton Avenue and Farmington Avenue. However, police said the wreckage has been towed away and the road has since reopened.

The medical examiner is working to determine the exact cause of death.

The driver has not yet been identified.

