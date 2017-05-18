Crews remain on the scene of a Waterbury fire that hospitalized 4 firefighters

Firefighters and police remained on the scene of a Waterbury fire that broke out on Wednesday night. (WFSB photo)

Firefighters remained at a house fire on Thursday morning hours after it led to four of them being hospitalized.

The fire broke out Wednesday night on Lounsbury Street in Waterbury and left dozens of people homeless.

Two of the four firefighters remained in the hospital with cardiac issues as of Thursday morning, according to officials.

The Waterbury Fire Department told Eyewitness News that it took its crews more than four hours to get the flames under control on Wednesday night.

The fire spread quickly from one building to the next. It didn't take long before much of the block was up in flames.

"I watch those California wildfires and you're like how does it get out of control so quickly? But right here in the city, it can happen," said John Kizis of Waterbury.

It was a difficult and dangerous situation for firefighters who said they were stretched thin. They were battling a water crisis from fighting four fires at once.

Thirty-two people were forced out of their homes.

Twelve units in the multi-family homes were destroyed, according to fire officials. Eight of them had people in them when the fire started.

Eyewitnesses said some neighbors ran back into the burning buildings to make sure everyone was safely out.

Eyewitness News was told that a 15-year-old girl is being credited with saving two young children.

By Thursday morning, most of the families that were forced to leave have been left with nothing.

"I feel like crying right now because I'm thinking of all the stuff that the little kids are losing," said Deyly Algerin of Waterbury.

"We lost everything," said Heri Santiago of Waterbury. "[What] we got ain't nothing now. I'm not worried about my stuff or my mother's stuff or my father's stuff. Just my kids' stuff. They have to go to school. Now they don't got stuff for school."

Everyone was able to make it out of the home without being hurt.

The American Red Cross said it is helping the families.

Investigators are still looking to pinpoint a cause.

