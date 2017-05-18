After record-breaking heat, thunderstorms possible tonight

Round two of record-breaking heat happened on Thursday across the state.

The record of 90 degrees for May 18 in Windsor Locks, which was set in 1936, was broken around 11 a.m.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said as of 2 p.m., the temperature at Bradley International Airport hit 96.

Thursday marked the second 90 degree day of the year.

The record for Bridgeport is 84 from 1998. That one was also broken. As of 1:50 p.m., meteorologist Mark Dixon recorded 87.

To add insult to injury, an air quality alert is in effect for most of the state until 11 p.m. The reason is higher levels of ozone.

"While it was quite hot today, the humidity wasn’t too bad. Dew point temperatures over interior portions of the state actually dropped into the 40s and 50s this afternoon," DePrest said.

Thursday night, he's keeping an eye on the threat for showers and thunderstorms that could pop up.

DePrest said storms could move into Connecticut after 9 or 10 p.m.

Track them with the Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

"Some storms could pack a pretty good punch with gusty winds, frequent lightning, and briefly heavy downpours," DePrest said.

Storms will wind down in the pre-dawn hours.

Friday won't be as hot.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will drop off during the afternoon.

Some showers and thunderstorms could pop up, DePrest said, but they will be few and far between.

The weekend is looking good.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Sunday will be sunny and cool, with temperatures the same as Saturday.

Read more in the technical discussion here.

