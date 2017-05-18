Record breaking temps achieved for second day

Round two of record-breaking heat happened on Thursday across the state.

The record of 90 degrees for May 18 in Windsor Locks, which was set in 1936, was broken around 11 a.m.

Chief meteorologist Bruce DePrest said as of 2 p.m., the temperature at Bradley International Airport hit 96.

Thursday marked the second 90 degree day of the year.

The record for Bridgeport is 84 from 1998. That one was also broken. As of 1:50 p.m., meteorologist Mark Dixon recorded 87.

To add insult to injury, an air quality alert is in effect for most of the state until 11 p.m. The reason is higher levels of ozone.

"The air will be noticeably more humid with dew point temperatures rising into the middle 60s," said meteorologist Scot Haney.

Thursday marked the second day of record-breaking temperatures.

Wednesday's temps reached 94 at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks. That broke the May 17 record of 93.

"A cold front will send a few showers and thunderstorms our way late [Thursday] evening, but they will be hit or miss," Haney said. "It is going to be another very mild and muggy night with lows in the 60s to near 70 degrees."

"Any storms that move in could produce lightning, gusty wind and perhaps some small hail," Dixon said.

Friday won't be as hot. However, it'll still be warm.

"Highs will be in the 80s at best," Haney said. "A northwesterly breeze will develop when the cold front passes through the state and that means the humidity will begin to drop."

Skies should be partly-to-mostly sunny.

Cooler air returns by Friday night as temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s and low-50s.

Read more in the technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the WFSB app.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.