15-year-old with loaded gun arrested for selling weed in Hartfor - WFSB 3 Connecticut

15-year-old with loaded gun arrested for selling weed in Hartford

Posted: Updated:
(D/C Foley Twitter photo) (D/C Foley Twitter photo)
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Police in Hartford said they arrested a teenager for having a loaded gun and selling drugs.

Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the 15-year-old suspect had a 9mm handgun and was peddling marijuana.

He said police safely and peacefully disarmed the teen during an operation.

The teen has not been identified.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.