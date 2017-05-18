Iwo Jima survivor to raise new flag at memorial in Newington

It was one of the bloodiest battles in World War II and set the scene for one of the most iconic photographs in U.S. history.

A survivor of the Battle of Iwo Jima will raise a brand new flag to the memorial in Newington on Thursday.

George Caron, 95, of Newington, fought in the battle as the Marines landed on and captured the Japanese-controlled island.

A famous photograph taken by The Associated Press's Joe Rosenthal of six marines raising the U.S. flag on top of Mount Suribachi became the symbol of the war effort in the Pacific.

It was also the inspiration of the Iwo Jima Memorial in Newington.

Thursday, Caron, a Marine from the 4th Division, will be present at a ceremonial flag changing at the memorial.

Organizers said Caron raised funds and helped build the memorial itself, which is not far from the campus of Central Connecticut State University.

He and his wife, Lois, bought a custom-made 48-star flag to replace the old, warn out flag that currently sits atop the memorial's flagpole.

With the help of the Newington Fire Department and one of its ladder trucks, Caron and his wife will raise the new Old Glory.

The ceremony is set for 12:30 p.m. at the memorial on Ella Grasso Boulevard.

