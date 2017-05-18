Channel 3 to sponsor 11th Annual Petit Family Golf Tournament

Channel 3 is once again the exclusive television partner of the Petit Family Foundation Golf Tournament and Dinner Auction.

This year’s tournament will take place Monday, June 19, at the Country Club of Farmington.

Channel 3 Anchors, Dennis House and Kara Sundlun will emcee the dinner auction after the tournament ends.

According to the Petit Family Foundation website, “the Foundation's funds are given to foster the education of young people, especially women in the sciences; to improve the lives of those affected by chronic illnesses; and to support efforts to protect and help those affected by violence.”

To date, this particular event has raised more than $910,000 which has benefited citizens of our state, region, and nation.

To register for the golf tournament, click here.

For more information, please contact the Petit Family Foundation at 860-479-1436 or info@petitfamilyfoundation.org.

