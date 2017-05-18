License plate problem leads to drug bust

A bad license plate led to a highway drug bust in the town of Union on Wednesday.

Cindy Feliz, 23, of Bronx, NY, and a driver were pulled over on Interstate 84 around 7:15 p.m.

State police said troopers were performing criminal and motor vehicle enforcement in the area when they noticed a vehicle with an improperly displayed temporary New Jersey registration plate.

The vehicle had been heading eastbound.

Troopers stopped the driver.

During the stop, they said they determined that drugs may be in the vehicle.

Both the driver and Feliz gave consent for a search.

Feliz handed her handbag to troopers and tried to hide some cocaine in her palm, state police said.

Troopers seized it and took her into custody.

A deeper search of Feliz's vehicle revealed more than 90 Xanax pills, 16 oxycodone pills, 5 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MDMA or "Molly" and 50 grams of marijuana.

Feliz was held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

She was given a court date of Thursday at Rockville Superior Court.

The driver was issued an infraction for the improper display of registration plates and released from the scene.

